Deadly August Egg Salmonella Outbreak Ends With 134 Sick

by

The deadly August Egg Salmonella outbreak has ended with 134 people sick in ten states, according to the CDC. This is an increase of 55 more patients and three more states since the last update on June 5, 2025. The new states are Colorado, Kansas, and Utah.

The case count by state is: Arizona (8), California (109), Colorado (2), Kansas (1), Kentucky (1), Nebraska (2), New Jersey (2), Nevada (4), Utah (1), and Washington (4). The patient age range is from 1 to 90 years. Illness onset dates ranged from February 24, 2025 to June 6, 2025. Of the 112 people who gave information to public health investigators, 38 were hospitalized, for a hospitalization rate of 34%, much higher than the typical rate of 20% for a Salmonella outbreak. The person who died lived in California.

Of the 41 people who were interviewed by public health officials, 37, or 90%, said they ate eggs in the week before they got sick. State health officials found illness sub-clusters at many different restaurants, which were not named. Eggs were served at all of these sub-cluster locations.

DNA fingerprinting, or whole genome sequencing, performed on patient isolates found that the bacteria that made these people sick were closely related genetically. This means that the patients likely got sick from eating the same food.

Furthermore, the FDA conducted an inspection at the cage-free laying house used by the August Egg Company and collected environmental samples. Three samples tested positive for Salmonella, and the samples matched Salmonella from patients.

People said they bought many different brands of eggs from multiple stores. August Egg Company was identified as a common supplier of eggs. About 1,700,000 eggs were recalled in relation to this outbreak.

This outbreak is over. If you bought any of the recalled eggs, or used them to make a recipe that wasn’t cooked, and froze it for later use, discard the eggs and the products. If you ate these eggs and have been ill with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of this deadly August Egg Salmonella outbreak.