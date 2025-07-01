Bedner Cucumber Salmonella Outbreak Ends with 69 Sick

by

The Bedner cucumber Salmonella outbreak has ended with 69 people sick in 21 states, according to the CDC. That is an increase of 24 more patients and three more states since the last update was issued on May 30, 2025. The new states are Maryland, Mississippi, and New Jersey. This outbreak is over.

The patient case count per state is: Alabama (1), California (1), Colorado (1), Florida (7), Georgia (10), Illinois (5), Indiana (1), Kansas (1), Kentucky (1), Massachusetts (3), Maryland (1), Michigan (2), Mississippi (1), North Carolina (4), New Jersey (3), New York (4), Ohio (6), Pennsylvania (7), South Carolina (6), Tennessee (1), and Virginia (3). Illnesses started on dates ranging from April 2, 2025 to May 29, 2025. The patient age range is from 1 to 89 years.

Of the 60 people who gave information to public health investigators, 22 were hospitalized, for a hospitalization rate of 37%, higher than the typical rate of 20%. No deaths were reported.

Whole genoem sequencing showed that patient isolates were closely related genetically, which means that people who were sickened in this outbreak were likely sickened by the same food. The outbreak strain was found by the FDA in cucumber samples from a distribution center in Pennsylvania. In addition, traceback evidence identified Bedner Growers as the common grower of cucumbers in this outbreak.

There were many secondary recalls of cucumbers and cucumber products during the outbreak. None of these products are still on the market, but some people may have froze them for later use. If you did that, do not eat them.

If you ate cucumbers, especially any of the recalled products, and have been ill with the symptoms of a Salmonella food poisoning infection, see your doctor. You may be part of this Bedner cucumber Salmonella outbreak.