Public Health Alert For Riverbend Beef Sticks For Plastic

A public health alert for Riverbend Beef Sticks for possible foreign material contamination in the form of plastic pieces has been issued by the USDA. This poses a choking hazard. No reports of adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. A recall was not requested because these items are no longer available in stores. The recalling firm is Top Notch Jerky of Sugar City, Idaho.

These ready to eat beef jerky stick products were produced on May 27, 2025 and have an 18-month shelf life. The recalled products include:

6.9 ounce bags containing six 1.15 ounce vacuum-sealed packages containing of “RIVERBEND RANCH Original Beef Stick” with a “Best By date of 11/27/2026”

6.9 ounce bags containing six 1.15 ounce vacuum-sealed packages containing of “RIVERBEND RANCH Jalapeño Beef Stick” with a “Best By date of 11/27/2026”

These items have the establishment number EST. 47282 stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection on the back of the label. They were shipped to a company that distributed the products online and to retail locations nationwide, including to Puerto Rico. You can see more pictures of product labels at the USDA web site.

Please check your pantry to see if you bought these items. If you did, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.