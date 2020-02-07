by

New Seasons Market is voluntarily recalling Grab N’ Go Vegetarian Lasagna w/ Gluten-Free Pasta because it contains soy, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to soy could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. The recall is only for products that were made and purchased at the company’s Hawthorne location at 4034 SE Hawthorne Boulevard.

The recall notice did not state which city or state they are located in. The notice also did not state whether or not any allergic reactions have been reported to date to the company or the FDA.

The recall is for 30 units of Grab N’ Go Vegetarian Lasagna w/ Gluten-Free Pasta with UPC number 52390. The product has the packed on dates of 2/1 – 2/3, and sell by dates of 2/6 – 2/9.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to soy, do not eat it. Throw it away or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund. Or you can contact your nearest New Seasons Market for a refund.

Symptoms of food allergies can range from mild to severe and even life-threatening. Mild symptoms include tingling of the lips, tongue, and mouth, and itching. More serious symptoms can include hives, swelling of the lips, tongue, and mouth that can restrict airways, nausea, diarrhea, and difficulty breathing. Anyone who is experiencing these symptoms should see a doctor as soon as possible.