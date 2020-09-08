PC Gluten Free Chicken Strips Recalled in Canada For Undeclared Gluten

by

Loblaw Companies Limited is recalling PC Gluten Free Chicken Strips from the marketplace in Canada because they contain gluten in the form of wheat that is not declared on the package label. Anyone who is allergic to wheat, or who is gluten intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. There have been reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

The recalled product is PC Gluten Free Chicken Strips, which are packaged in 600 gram boxes. The UPC number on the product label is 0 60383 20488 4, and the code on the package is 2021 AL 20. It was sold nationally at the retail level.

Check to see if you have this PC Gluten Free Chicken Strips product in your home. If you have, and you can’t consume wheat, don’t eat it. Throw it away or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

The recall was triggered by consumer complaints. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, and if more information becomes available, such as the recall of more products, the government will inform the public through updated food recall warnings.

Food allergies can suddenly develop at any time in life without warning. The symptoms of wheat allergies can include swelling, itching, or irritation of the mouth and throat; hives, itching rash or swelling of the skin; nasal congestion; headache; difficulty breathing; cramps, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea; and anaphylaxis.

Symptoms of celiac disease can include diarrhea, fatigue, weight loss, bloating, gas, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting, and constipation. This condition can lead to damage of the small intestine. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should see a doctor.