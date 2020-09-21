Sprouts Alive Micro Greens Associated with Canadian Salmonella Outbreak

by

Sprouts Alive Micro Greens and Sunsprout Micro Greens are associated with a Salmonella outbreak in Canada, according to a recall notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). The distribution of the raw micro greens and the outbreak seems to be limited to Ontario. There is no information about this outbreak at the Public Health Ontario web site, even though the recall notice states, “Public Health Ontario is investigating an outbreak of human illness associated with consumption of these products.”

We do not know how many people are sick, their age range, date of illness onset, or if anyone has been hospitalized. The recall notice states, “This recall was triggered by findings by the CFIA during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak.”

The recalled products are Sprouts Alive Micro Greens Alfalfa, sold in 100 gram packages. The UPC number on the label is 0 69022 10030 3. All best before dates up to and including BBOCT13 are recalled. Also recalled are Sunsprout Micro Greens Alfalfa, also packaged in 100 gram containers. The UPC number on that product is 0 57621 13511 6. All best before dates up to and including BBOCT13 are recalled. You can see pictures of the recalled product labels at the CFIA web site.

If you think you have gotten sick after eating either of these products, see your doctor. You may be part of this Salmonella outbreak.

Check to see if you have these recalled products in your home. If you do, throw them away after first double bagging them, placing them in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid. You can also take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling these products.

Symptoms of a Salmonella food poisoning infection include a fever, nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps and pain, abdominal cramps and pain, and diarrhea that may be bloody or watery. People usually start getting sick 6 to 72 hours after exposure. While most people recover without medical care, some, especially those in high risk groups such as the very young, the chronically ill, and the elderly, can be sick enough to require hospitalization.