Sunsprout Micro Greens Recall in Canada Updated With More Info

The recall in Canada for Sunsprout Micro Greens has been updated to include more distribution information. The product has been recalled in Nova Scotia at the consumer level as well as in Ontario. Public Health Ontario is investigating an outbreak of human illness that is associated with the consumption of these products.

The Sunsprout Micro Greens recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) findings during its investigation into the outbreak. If other products are recalled, or if more information is uncovered, the government will notify the pubic through updated Food Recall warnings.

The recalled product is Sunsprout Micro Greens Alfalfa, sold in 100 gram containers. The UPC number printed on the label is 0 57621 13511 6. All best before dates up to and including BBOCT13 are included in this recall.

Consumers should not eat, retailers should not sell, and restaurants and institutions should not serve this recalled product. If you do have this product in your home, do not eat it. Throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid so other people and animals can’t access it. You should first double bag this product or wrap it in foil or plastic wrap to make it less accessible. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling this product.

Contamination by Salmonella bacteria will not change the taste, texture, aroma, or appearance of food. Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning include a fever, nausea, vomiting, stomach and abdominal cramps and pain, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you have eaten this product and have been sick with these symptoms, see your doctor.