Eastern Idaho Campylobacter Outbreak Associated with Raw Milk

An Eastern Idaho Campylobacter outbreak is associated with the consumption of raw milk, according to a notice posted on that agency’s Facebook page. Eastern Idaho Public Health is working in conjunction with the Idaho State Department of Agriculture and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare to educate the public about the inherent risks of consuming unpasteurized dairy products.

Raw, or unpasteurized, milk and dairy products are associated with many food poisoning outbreaks and illnesses in the past several decades. Pathogens linked to these types of products include Campylobacter, E. coli, Salmonella, Brucella, and Listeria monocytogenes.

The notice did not state how many people are sick, the patient age range, illness onset date, or whether or not anyone has been hospitalized.

While everyone should avoid consuming these types of products, people in high risk groups, including the elderly, the very young, pregnant women, and people with chronic illnesses and compromised immune systems, should be especially wary. Unpasteurized milk can cause serious illness and death among people in these groups.

Campylobacter is the most common cause of food poisoning in the United States, sickening 1.5 million people every year. Symptoms of a Campylobacter infection include fever, stomach cramps, and diarrhea that is often bloody. Symptoms usually begin two to five days after infection, and can last about a week.

But the most dangerous health risk of contracting this infection is called Guillain-Barré syndrome, an autoimmune disorder that can cause whole body paralysis. In this complication, a person’s own immune system starts attacking and damaging the nerves in the body. While most people do recover from this syndrome, some do suffer from permanent nerve damage.

Symptoms of Guillain-Barré syndrome include tingling in the legs, which can spread to the upper body and the arms. About 1 in 1,000 Campylobacter illnesses progresses to Guillain-Barré syndrome.

If you have been suffering from the symptoms of a Campylobacter infection, especially if you have consumed raw milk, see your doctor. You may be part of this Eastern Idaho Campylobacter outbreak.