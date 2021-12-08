FDA Warns Against Black Oxygen Organics Fulvic Care Powder and Tablets

by

The FDA is warning consumers not to take Black Oxygen Organics Fulvic Care Powder and Tablets dietary supplements because they may contain elevated levels of lead and arsenic. Immediately stop using the product and do not let other household members or pets to use them.

These products were sold online at the company’s website. Black Oxygen Organics Fulvic Care Powder and Tablets were sampled at the U.S.-Canadian border, where the high levels of the heavy metals were found. The FDA detained the shipment and put the product under Import Alert 99-42. You can see pictures of product labels at the FDA web site.

More shipments of the product were detained after September 14, 2021, but the firm released those products into commerce without the FDA’s knowledge when they should have been held. When the FDA discovered this, the agency pursued a recall, but the firm went out of business on November 23, 2021 before a recall could be issued. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency conducted a recall in September 2021 based on their own evidence and concerns. The powder and tablets contain the same ingredients, so the FDA is advising consumers to immediately discard both products.

Lead and arsenic can cause serious health problems at elevated levels. The FDA monitors levels of lead and arsenic in foods, dietary supplements, and cosmetics. These compounds can be very harmful to vulnerable populations including infants, young children, pregnant women and their fetuses, others who have chronic health conditions, and pets.

You should check with your local government about how to dispose of products that may contain these heavy metals. Some communicates don’t want you to throw them away.

If you have symptoms of lead or arsenic poisoning after using these products, contact your healthcare provider immediately. You can report these adverse reactions to the FDA through their MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting Program.