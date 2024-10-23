Trail Bologna Meal Processing Kits Recalled For Soy and Wheat

by

Trail Bologna Meal Processing Kits are being recalled because they may contain the food allergens soy and wheat that are not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illness or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is The Con Yeager Spice Company of Zelienople, Pennsylvania.

This product was sold nationwide through whole distributors, retail stores, and mail order via the company’s web site. The recalled product is Trail Bologna Meat Processing Kits that are in 17.88 ounce pouches. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 797442404137. The recalled pouches are marked with the lot number B241851006 and the best by code date of 2-08-27. The lot code and use by date are on the front center of the pouch.

The recall was triggered when the company found that their box of Hickory Jerky Kits contained Trail Bologna Meat Processing Kits. Hickory Jerky kits contents were inadvertently packaged inside of Trail Bologna Meal Processing kit pouches.

If you purchased this product and you cannot consume soy or wheat, do not eat them. You can throw the kits away in a secure trash can, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.