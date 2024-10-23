Albertsons Ready Meals and Deli Items Recalled For Listeria

by

Albertsons Ready Meals and deli items are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination because they were made with recalled BrucePac ready to eat chicken. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses have been reported. The meals were made by Fresh Creative Foods, a division of Reser’s Fine Foods.

The ReadyMeals and store-made deli items were available for purchase at these stores: Albertsons, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb and Vons. These stores are located in the states of Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington, and Wyoming. No pictures of the recalled products were included in the recall notice.

The recalled items include Ready Meals Street Tacos Chicken SS Cold, with UPC number 27131600000 with all sell by dates up to and including 10/13/24. They were sold at Albertsons, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, and Vons stores in these states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington, and Wyoming.

Ready Meals Street Taco Meals, CKN Asada SS Cold is also recalled. It has the UPC number 29939100000 with all sell by dates up to and including 10/13/24. They were sold at Albertsons, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, and Vons stores in Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington, and Wyoming.

Ready Meals Chicken Enchilada Chicken Green Chili SS Cold is included. It has the UPC number 21291600000 and sell by dates up to and including 10/13/24. It was sold in Albertsons, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, and Vons stores in these states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington, and Wyoming.

Ready Meals Street Tacos Chicken SS Cold, with UPC number 27179600000 with all sell by dates up to and including 10/13/24 is recalled. They were sold at Albertsons, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, and Vons stores in these states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington, and Wyoming.

Enchilada Chicken Green 8 Count SS Cold is included in this recall. It has UPC number 27163500000, with all sell through dates up to and including 10/13/24. They were sold at Albertsons, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, and Vons stores in these states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington, and Wyoming.

Salad Ginger Chicken Broccoli FS is recalled. It has the UPC number 27110800000 and is packaged in 1 pound cartons. It was sold at Albertsons, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, and Vons stores in these states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington, and Wyoming.

Ready Meals Salad Ginger Chicken Broccoli with UPC number 29105700000 and all sell by dates up to and including 10/13/24 is recalled. It was also sold at Albertsons, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, and Vons stores in these states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington, and Wyoming.

Salad Chicken Ginger Broccoli FS with UPC number 29233600000 and sell by dates up to and including 10/13/24 is recalled. It was sold at Albertsons, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, and Vons stores in these states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington, and Wyoming.

Salad Caesar Chicken FS with UPC number 29130700000 sold in 1 pound containers is recalled. All sell by dates up to and including 10/11/24 are recalled. It was sold at Albertsons, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, and Vons stores in these states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington, and Wyoming.

Bowl Caesar Chicken with UPC number 29125500000 is recalled. All sell through dates up to and including 10/11/24 are included. It was sold at Albertsons, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, and Vons stores in these states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington, and Wyoming.

Ready Meals Salad Caesar Chicken SS in 1 pound containers, with UPC number 21139700000, is recalled. It has sell by dates up to and including 10/11/24. It was sold in Albertsons, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, and Vons stores in these states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington, and Wyoming.

Finally, Ready Meals Asian Stir Fry SS Cold is included in this recall. It has the UPC number 21296500000, is packaged in 1 pound containers, and all sell by dates up to and including 10/13/24 are included. It, too, was sold at Albertsons, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, and Vons stores in these states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington, and Wyoming.

If you bought any of these items, do not eat them, even if they are supposed to be reheated first. Throw them away or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.

If you ate any of these products, especially if they were not heated first, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.