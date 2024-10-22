Church Brothers Green Onions Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

Church Brothers Green Onions, sold under various brand names, are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Church Brothers (Church Brothers Farms) of Salinas, California.

The distribution of this product was limited to a small number of retail and foodservice customers in Canada and in these states in the United States: Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Virginia.

In Canada, the recalled product is Imperial Fresh Green Onions Iceless in a 4 x 2 pound bag with lot code CB272378.

In the United States, the recalled products are Church Brothers Green Onions Iceless in a 4 x 2 pound bag. The lot code is CB272378. The onions are packaged in a clear bag, with the product code on the front of the bag. Also recalled is Trader Joe’s Green Onion Iceless in 24 x 6 ounce packages. The lot code is CB272378 and the pack date is 092524. The retail bag has a pack date label on the back of the bag. Finally, Imperial Fresh Green Onion Iceless is recalled, in a 4 x 2 pound bag. The lot code is CB272378. The onions are in a clear bag with the product code on the front.

The recall was triggered when a single product sample collected by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency found the pathogen. The company reported this issue to the FDA.

If you bought these green onions, do not eat them, even if you are going to cook them because of cross-contamination. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.