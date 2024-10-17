by

The USDA investigating Boar’s Head Listeria Monocytogenes outbreak, according to U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT). That deadly outbreak is linked to that company’s deli meats.

That outbreak has sickened at least 59 people in 19 states and 10 people have died. The case count by state is: Arizona (1), Florida (3), Georgia (2), Illinois (1), Indiana (1), Louisiana (1), Maryland (8), Massachusetts (3), Minnesota (1), Missouri (3), New Jersey (6), New Mexico (1), New York (17), North Carolina (1), Pennsylvania (2), South Carolina (2), Tennessee (1), Virginia (4), and Wisconsin (1). All 59 patients have been hospitalized. The people who died lived in Illinois, New Jersey, Virginia, Florida, Tennessee, two were from New York, New Mexico, and two lived in South Carolina.

The USDA’s Inspector General, Phyllis Fong, opened the investigation earlier this week. Blumenthal said, “I welcome the Inspector General heeding my call for investigation of USDA’s abject failure to protect consumers against fatally contaminated Boar’s Head products. USDA took virtually no action—allowing Boar’s Head to continue business as usual at its chronically unsanitary Virginia plant—despite finding repeated serious violations. The Virginia plant should have been shut down years ago before people got sick or died from Listeria. The IG investigation is a vital first step to assure accountability and prevent such deadly mistakes from happening again.”

Congressperson Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) added, “When we discovered the failures within the Food and Drug Administration’s response to credible reports of contaminated infant formula leading to the 2022 crisis, I swiftly requested an OIG investigation to understand where the FDA fell short. Thanks to that investigation, we have a much clearer account of FDA’s missteps. This will help us prevent similar issues in the future. In the same vein, I applaud USDA OIG Fong for opening an investigation to understand how the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) failed to act on repeated reports of ‘noncompliance’ with federal rules and poor facility conditions at Boar’s Head, ultimately leading to a recall of Listeria-contaminated products in which ten lives were lost. To prevent future food safety crises, we must get to the bottom of what went wrong.”

The investigation will try to disco ver if proper corrective and enforcement actions for the alleged n noncompliance at the Boar’s Head plant were put in place, and if the USDA actually has an effective process to identify, evaluate, and address recurrent noncompliance.

Boar’s Head deli meats that have a “sell by” date ranging from 29-JUL-2024 through 17-OCT-24 have been recalled, and the plant in question, which is located in Jarrett, Virginia, has been shut down after inspectors found filth and bugs. These products have the establishment number “EST. 12612” or “P-12612” stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection.

If you ate Boar’s Head deli meats and have been ill with the symptoms of listeriosis, see your doctor. You may be part of this outbreak.