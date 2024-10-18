Milo’s Poultry Farms Eggs Salmonella Outbreak Ends With 93 Sick

by

The Milo’s Poultry Farms eggs Salmonella outbreak has ended with 93 people sick in 12 states and 34 hospitalized, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That’s an addition of three states and 30 more illnesses since the last update was issued on September 6, 2024. Many eggs, including duck eggs, were recalled in response to this outbreak. Most of the sick persons live in Wisconsin, where the farm is located.

The case count by state is: Arizona (1), California (5), Colorado (1), Illinois (12), Iowa (2), Michigan (3), Minnesota (5), New York (1), Oregon (1), Utah (1), Virginia (1), and Wisconsin (60). The patient age range is from 2 to 88 years. Thirty-four people have been hospitalized because they are so sick. That’s a hospitalization rate of 37%, which is much higher than the typical 20% hospitalization rate for a Salmonella outbreak. Illness onset dates range from May 23, 2024 to September 13, 2024.

There were several illness clusters related to restaurants that helped solve this outbreak. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services identified three illness clusters at restaurants where eggs were served.

And whole genome sequencing of patient isolates found that bacteria from sick people’s samples were closely related genetically. This suggests that people in this outbreak got sick from eating the same food.

The FDA collected samples at Milo’s Poultry Farms. The outbreak strain of Salmonella was found in the packing facility, the hen egg laying house, and in recalled eggs. The recalled eggs are past their shelf life and should not be available for sale, but some people may still have them in their homes. If you do have any, throw them away.

If you ate any of the recalled eggs, especially if they were raw or undercooked, and have been ill with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of this Milo’s Poultry Farms eggs Salmonella outbreak.