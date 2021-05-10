Golden Mushroom Enoki Mushrooms Recalled In Canada For Listeria

by

Golden Mushroom Enoki Mushrooms are being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company or the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The mushrooms were sold in Ontario and Quebec and may have been sold nationally. The recalling company is Goldenway International Trade Co., Ltd.

The recalled item is Golden Mushroom Enoki Mushroom that is packaged in 200 gram containers. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 8 809201 000039. All units that were sold up to and including May 7, 2021 are recalled.

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results. A food safety investigation is being conducted, which may lead to the recall of more items. If this happens, the public will be notified through notices posted at the CFIA web site.

If you bought the product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook it first, since the possibility of cross-contamination exists. You can throw the mushrooms away after first double bagging them, into a secure garbage can with a tight lid. Or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a refund.

You should then clean out your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any bacteria. Listeria monocytogenes can grow at refrigerator temperature sand freezing doesn’t destroy it. Wash your hands well with soap and water after cleaning and after handling this item.

If you ate any of the recalled enoki mushrooms, watch yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. Symptoms can include high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea. Pregnant women may suffer miscarriage and stillbirth if they contract this infection even though they may think they only have the flu. If you do feel sick see your doctor.