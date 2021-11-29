Jongilpoom Enoki Mushrooms Recalled For Possible Listeria Contamination

by

Jongilpoom enoki mushrooms are being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. This is the eighth recall of this type of product in the last 2-1/2 years. No illnesses have been reported in connection with the consumption of these mushrooms to date. The recalling firm is Covic International Trading Inc.

The recalled product is Jongilpoom enoki mushrooms that are packaged in 200 gram containers. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 8 807076 000321. All codes up to and including CE 179D are recalled. The product was sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba, and may have been sold in other provinces and territories.

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results. The government is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens, the notice will be posted on the CFIA food recall web page.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it, even if you cook it first. The possibility of cross-contamination between the Jongilpoom enoki mushrooms and other foods and surfaces in the kitchen is too great. Throw the mushrooms away in a double bag in a secure garbage can, or take it back to the place of purchase for a refund.

You should then clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining bacteria. Listeria monocytogenes can grow at refrigerator temperatures, and freezing doesn’t kill it. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling this product.

If you ate this product, monitor yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. Symptoms include a high persistent fever, severe headache, neck stiffness, and muscle aches that are often preceded by nausea and diarrhea. Pregnant women can suffer miscarriage and stillbirth even though their illness seems mild. If you do get sick, see your doctor.