Great Lakes Goat Dairy Goat Cheese Recalled For Possible Listeria

Great Lakes Goat Dairy Herb & Garlic Goat Cheese and Aged Cheddar Goat Cheese are being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The cheeses were sold in Ontario at the retail level. No illnesses have been reported to the company in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Great Lakes Goat Dairy.

The recalled products are Great Lakes Goat Dairy Herb & Garlic Goat Cheese that is packaged in 175 gram containers. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 6 28055 40020 2 and the best before date is 2022 JL12. The code is 210411. Also recalled is Great Lakes Goat Dairy Aged Cheddar Goat Cheese in 175 gram packages. The UPC number for that product is 6 28055 40017 2, and the best before date is 2022 JL26. The code is 12059. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the CFIA recall page.

The recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results. The government is investigating this problem and may issue more recalls if necessary. The CFIA is making sure that industry is removing these cheeses from the marketplace.

If you purchased either of these products, do not eat them. You can throw the cheeses away in a double bagged package in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

Foods contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes will not have an off flavor or aroma, and do not look or taste different. This pathogen causes an illness called listeriosis that can take up to 70 days to appear. Symptoms of listeriosis include a high fever, severe headache, stiff neck, and muscle aches that may be preceded by nausea and diarrhea. Pregnant women may only have a mild illness that appears to be the flu, but this infection can cause stillbirth and miscarriage. If you have eaten these cheeses and have been ill, see your doctor.