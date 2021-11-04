Northern King Shrimp Tempura Recalled For Undeclared Allergens

by

Northern King Shrimp Tempura and Thai Gold Shrimp Tempura are being recalled in Canada for the allergens egg, soy, milk, and sulphites that are not declared on the label. That means that anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling company is TFI Foods Ltd.

These items were sold nationally at the consumer level. All codes where egg, soy, milk and sulphites are not declared on the label are recalled. You can see pictures of product labels at the CFIA web site.

The recalled products include Northern King Shrimp Tempura in 26/30 ct/lb size, in 600 gram packages. The UPC number printed on the label is 0 61391 24216 5. Also recalled is Northern King Shrimp Tempura in 31/40 ct/lb size, packaged in 600 gram containers. The UPC number for that product is 0 61391 12103 3. Northern King Shrimp Tempura in 31/40 ct/lb size, packaged in 500 gram containers, is also recalled. The UPC number for that product is 0 61391 24242 4.

Thai Gold Raw Tempura Batter Shrimp (Tail on) in 16/20 pieces/lb size is recalled. That product is in a 1.135 kg package, with UPC number 0 61391 22921 0. Thai Gold Raw Tempura Batter Shrimp (Tail off) in 16/20 pieces/lb size is recalled, in package size 1.135 kg. The UPC number on that label is 0 61391 22923 4.

Thai Gold Raw Tempura Battered Shrimp (Tail on) in 21/25 pieces/lb size, in 1.135 kg packages, is recalled. The UPC number for that product is 0 61391 24280 6. Finally, Thai Gold Raw Tempura Battered Shrimp (Tail on), in 26/30 pieces/lb size is recalled. The package size for that product is 1.135 kg, and the UPC number is 0 61391 24281 3.

Check to see if you have these products in your home. If you do, and you are allergic to egg, soy, or milk, or are sensitive to sulphites, or are lactose intolerant, do not eat them. You can throw them away or return them to the store where you purchased them for a refund.