Scentsational Soaps Hand Sanitizers Recalled For Methanol Contamination

Scentsational Soaps hand sanitizers are being recalled for possible methanol, or wood alcohol, benzene, and acetaldehyde contamination. These products include five lots of Scentsational Soaps & Candles scented Hand Sanitizers from the Black and White Collection and the Photo Real Collection, and three lots of Ulta Beauty Collection scented Hand Sanitizer Sprays. The company has not received any reports of adverse reactions related to the products included in this recall.

Testing conducted by the firm revealed the presence of those compounds in these products. Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system, or death. Exposure to beneze can occur through inhalation, through consumption, and through the skin. Benzene levels above the maximum daily exposure recommendations can cause cancers and blood disorders that can be life-threatening. And animal studies have shown that acetaldehyde can possibly cause cancer in humans.

These products are used as hand sanitizers to help decrease bacteria on the skin when soap and water are not available. You can see the long list of recalled products on the FDA web site, along with the package sizes, UPC numbers, lot numbers, product label photos, and retailers and states where the products were sold. The recalled products include Ulta Beauty Collection Fresh Lemon Scented Hand Sanitizer, SS Black and White Collection Eucalyptus & Mint Black and White Hand Sanitizer, SS Photo Real Collection Coconut Breeze Photo Real Hand Sanitizer, and SS Photo Tangerine & Guava Photo Real Hand Sanitizer, among others.

If you purchased any of those recalled Scentsational Soaps hand sanitizers, do not use them. You can discard them through your community’s hazardous waste disposal system, or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you have experienced any health issues after using these products, see your doctor. You should then report the problem to the FDA using their MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting Program.