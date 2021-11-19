Starbucks Hepatitis A Positive Worker in Camden County, NJ

by

A Starbucks hepatitis A positive worker in Camden County, New Jersey worked while infectious, according to the Camden County Health Department. A health care provider notified the county about this situation. That Starbucks location is at 1490 Blackwood Clementon Road in Gloucester Township. The employee worked there on November 4, 5, 6, 11, 12, and 13, 2021.

Public health officials were notified on November 17, 2021 that a patient had tested positive for hepatitis A. Members of the Food Surveillance Unit visited the store on that day and conducted an inspection, which showed no evidence of food safety violations. The store was closed, based on the investigation, and was not allowed to open until all of the employees were vaccinated against the virus.

Camden County Health Officer Paschal Nwako said in a statement, “The county health department has been working closely with the patient and the staff at the Starbucks to address the situation. Our highest priority is ensuring everyone involved remains safe and healthy. The patient is not currently working, and close contacts have been identified. We encourage anyone who may believe they were exposed to get vaccinated against hepatitis A by calling the county health department or your primary care physician.”

Because a hepatitis A vaccine is only effective if given within two weeks of exposure, anyone who ate at that facility on November 4 may no longer be eligible for a vaccine, but it’s important that a person in that situation talk to their doctor. The Camden County Health Department press release states, “Individuals should receive the vaccine as soon as possible but no later than 14 days after contact.”

The Department of Health is administering shots for patrons today from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm, and on Saturday morning from 9:00 am to 11:30 am. Vaccine appointments are on a first come, first serve basis.

Hepatitis A is a disease that affects the liver. It can be serious, especially among anyone with a compromised immune system or liver disease. If you visited that location on the days when the Starbucks hepatitis A positive worker was at the facility, get vaccinated or talk to your healthcare provider.