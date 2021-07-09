Swan Bros Dairy Raw Milk Recalled in Oklahoma For Possible Listeria

by

Swan Bros Dairy raw milk is being recalled in Oklahoma because it may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. The detection of Listeria is confirmed. This is a statewide recall. Anyone who has purchased or received raw milk products from Swan Bros Dairy is strongly urged to dispose of it. One person has tested positive for the bacterial infection from these products.

The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food, and Forestry found the Listeria monocytogenes bacteria in a sample collected from the dairy. The raw milk products were sold in plastic half-gallons, gallons, and pint containers directly from the Swan Bros Dairy in Claremore, Oklahoma. The recalled products include raw 2% milk, raw skim milk, and raw heavy cream sold in pints.

Public health officials are concerned that some product may still be in consumers’ homes. Do not drink or eat any raw milk or any raw milk products from this dairy. Throw them away immediately. You should then clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining bacteria. This pathogen can grow at refrigerator temperatures. Wash your hands with soap and water after cleaning and after handling these items.

Symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by this pathogen, can take up to 70 days to appear. People who are most likely to suffer serious complications from this infection are pregnant women, the elderly, people with compromised immune systems, and the very young.

Listeriosis symptoms include a high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, muscle aches, loss of balance, confusion and convulsions that may be preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. In pregnant women, this infection can cause miscarriage, stillbirth, premature labor, and serious infection in the newborn. If you have consumed this raw milk and have been ill with these symptoms, call your doctor.