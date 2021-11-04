Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods Salads Recalled For Foreign Material

by

Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods salads are being recalled for foreign material contamination, more specifically pieces of brown hard plastic in a supplier ingredient. This poses a choking and mouth injury hazard. No reports of injuries or adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem. The recalling company is Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods.

The company’s production team found a couple of these plastic pieces while preparing items for retailers. No other products, other than the ones listed with the sell by dates below, are affected by this voluntary recall. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

The recalled items are all Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods salads. They include Chef Salad sold in 12.6 ounce packages, with UPC number 72251525049 and sell by date 10-24-21; Chicken Caesar Salad in 10.0 ounce packages, with UPC number 72251525050 and sell by date 10-24-21; Chicken and Bacon Cobb Salad in 13.1 ounce packages, with UPC number 72251525051 and sell by date 10-24-21; and Garden Side Salad, in 6.95 ounce packages with UPC number 72251525202 and sell by date 10-24-21. Also recalled is Mexican Side Salad in 6.95 ounce packages, with UPC number 72251525214 and sell by date 10-24-21; Southwestern Style Salad in 12.5 ounce packages with UPC number 72251525133 and sell by date 10-24-21; and Chicken Caesar Wrap in 12.5 ounce packages, with UPC number 72251525064 and sell by date 10-23-21.

These products were available at these retailers:

Kroger Mid Atlantic Stores in Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Ohio

Food Lion Stores in Virginia and North Carolina

Harris Teeter in Williamsburg, Virginia (only)

Ukrop’s Market Hall, Richmond, Virginia

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them. You can throw the salads away in a secure garbage can, or you can take the back to the place of purchase for a full refund.