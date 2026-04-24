Halloween Pumpkin Carving Kits Recalled For Battery Ingestion

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Halloween Pumpkin Carving Kits are being recalled for a battery ingestion hazard. The recalled carving kits violate the mandatory standard for consumer products with button cell and coin batteries because the button cell batteries in the tea lights can be accessed easily by children, posing an ingestion hazard. Additionally, the product and its packaging do not have the warnings required under Reese’s Law. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns, and death. The seller is LinkInnow International Company, Ltd., doing business as Besslly Store, of China. This kit was manufactured in China.

The recalled product is Bessily Halloween Pumpkin Carving Kits that are packaged in a cardboard box. The model number that is stamped on the product label is CHD-014-2. The carving kits come with five tea light candles containing 15 preinstalled button cell batteries, ten carving tools with black and orange handles and a bat pattern, ten emoticon stickers, one handbag, and one pair of black latex gloves. “X004P47MYP Besslly Hallow…Fun and Durable New” is printed on the carving kit package.

This product was sold at Amazon from March 2024 through December 2025. The cost was between $9.00 and $20.00.

If you bought this product, stop using it immediately and take it away from children. Contact the company for a full refund. You will be asked to email a photograph of the disposed product to the company. Remember that button cell batteries are hazardous and must be discarded or recycled according to your local community’s waste disposal rules.