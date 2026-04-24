Big Red Barn Farm Animal Playsets Recalled For Choking Hazard

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Big Red Barn Farm Animal Playsets are being recalled for a choking hazard. The toy violates the small parts ban because it is intended for children under the age of three, and the fence handles can detach from the toy, posing a deadly choking hazard. No injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem. The recalling firm is Shenzhen Leye E-commerce Company, Ltd., doing business as MISSJUNE, of China. This toy was manufactured in China.

This recall is for KMUYSL Big Red Barn Farm Animal Playsets. The children’s toy sets consist of one red barn, one farmer figure and nine animal figures, including a cow, donkey, duck, sheep, chicken, goose, horse, pig and rabbit. The barn measures 9.6 inches long by 4.4 inches wide by 8.8 inches high. And the size of the animal figures are about 1.8 inches long by 2 inches wide. The model number “SY-MZ7S-TVMV” is printed on the label on the back of the packaging.

This product was sold at Amazon from July 2023 through June 2025. The cost was about $20.00.

If you bought this toy, stop using it na immediately take it away from children. Contact MISSJUNE for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to remove and properly dispose of the fence handles in the trash, then send a photo of the disposed product to the company for a full refund.