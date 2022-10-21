Da Cheng Vegan Drumsticks Recalled For Egg; One Reaction

by

Da Cheng Vegan Drumsticks are being recalled because they may contain undeclared egg; one allergic reaction has been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Da Cheng Vegetarian Food of El Monte, California.

The recalled product is Da Cheng Vegan Drumsticks that are packaged in a 6.6 pound clear plastic bag. The container is marked with the DaCheng logo all across the bag. The expiration date, of 09/23/2023 (September 23, 2023) is printed on the label next to the ingredient list.

These vegan drumsticks were sold to restaurants, one distributor in Houston, Texas, and one retail store in Orange County in Southern California. The recall was initiated when the company discovered that the egg protein-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of the allergen. The problem, according to the recall notice, was “manufacturer’s negligence on production assembly line.”

An employee allegedly used the wrong ingredient when mixing the materials together. “The employee is no longer with the manufacturer’s company,” according to the notice.

If you bought this product and are allergic to or sensitive to egg, do not eat it. You can throw the item away in a secure trash can with a tight lid after first double bagging it or wrapping it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Anyone concerned about health issues should contact their physician.