Geri-Care Aspirin and Acetaminophen Recalled For Packaging

Geri-Care Aspirin and Acetaminophen in several sizes are being recalled because the products do not have child resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. This packaging is required because these products are regulated substances. This lack of a child safe top poses a risk of poisoning to children. No illnesses have been reported to the company date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Geri-Care Pharmaceuticals of Brooklyn, New York.

These products are all Geri-Care brand. They include Extra Strength Acetaminophen 500mg Tablets in 1,000 count bottles; Regular Strength Enteric Coated Aspirin 325mg Tablets in 250 count bottles; Regular Strength Enteric Coated Aspirin 325mg Tablets in 1,000 count bottles; Adult Low Dose Enteric Coated Aspirin 81mg Tablets in 300 count bottles; and Adult Low Dose Enteric Coated Aspirin 81mg Tablets in 1,000 count bottles.

These products were sold online at amazon.com, simplymedical.com, drugsupplystore.com, heypharma.com, otcsuperstore.com, blowoutmedical.com, vitamincoveusa.com, simplymedical.com, silverrodrx.com, zoro.com, healthproductsforyou.com, earthturns.com, cleanitsupply.com, herbspro.com, stomabags.com, ebay.com, atcmedical.com, and bettymillls.com through August 2021 for between $2 and $10. About 800 of these products are included in this recall. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the Consumer Products Safety Commission web site.

Please check your medicine cabinets and closets for these recalled Geri-Care aspirin and acetaminophen products. Consumers should immediately store these recalled products in a safe location that is out of sight and the reach of children. Safely dispose of the recalled product as soon as possible. You can contact Geri-Care for a full refund or replacement of this over-the-counter drug product.