Hearth & Hand Magnolia Tea Kettles Recalled For Burn Hazard

Hearth & Home Magnolia Tea Kettles, sold at Target, are being recalled for possible fire and burn hazards. The paint can chip on the bottom of these tea kettles, which pose a fire hazard. In addition, the handle can break and the spout can leak, posing a risk of burn injuries.

While there have been 27 reports of incidents with the tea kettles, including the kettles leaking, wobbling and moving on the stovetop while in use, the handle grip breaking off, and the paint chipping and melting on the bottom of the kettle, no injuries have been reported. One consumer reported a fire due to paint chipping off the bottom.

The recall is for Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Tea Kettles that are 1.75 quart (7 cup) capacity. The stainless steel tea kettles are white and have a copper-colored stainless steel handle with a wooden grip and a white lid with a wooden knob. The inside of the tea kettles is brushed stainless steel. The item number 324-03-7894 is printed on the kettle’s hang tag.

The bottom of the tea kettle is imprinted with this information: Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Stainless Steel 1.75 quart (7 cups) Food Safe Hand Wash Only Gas Electric Stove India. About 12,800 of these kettles were sold.

These tea kettles were sold at Target stores nationwide and also at Target’s online store from July 2021 through October 2021. They were priced at about $35.00. The manufacturer is Wazir Chand and Co Pvt Ltd of Moradabad, India. The importer is Target Corporation of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

If you purchased this Hearth & Home Magnolia tea kettle, stop using it immediately. You can take it back to any Target store for a full refund. You can also contact Target to get a prepaid return label to return the product by mail.