HEB Texas Pets Dry Cat Food Recalled For Possible Salmonella

HEB Texas Pets Indoor Complete Dry Cat Food is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses, human or animal, have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is TFP Nutrition.

The pet food was manufactured at the company’s plant on November 13, 2022 at its Nacogdoches, Texas facility. The product was distributed only in the state of Texas and sold in HEB retail stores. All of this product has been removed from store shelves. No other HEB products are affected by this voluntary recall.

The recalled product is HEB Texas Pets Indoor Complete Dry Cat Food that is sold in 16 pound bags. The production code on the product is MFG 13 NOV 22. That number is on the second line of the lot code that is printed on the back of the bag.

Salmonella can affect animals who have eaten contaminated food. Cats with Salmonella can be lethargic and have fever, vomiting, and diarrhea that may be bloody. Some cats may only have a decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain. And other cats can be carriers of Salmonella but appear perfectly healthy.

People can contract Salmonella from infected pets by simply touching them, then eating something, preparing food, or touching their mouths without washing their hands. They can also get sick from handling contaminated food, or bowls or utensils that have touched that food.

Human symptoms of a Salmonella infection include a fever, chills, headache, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. Anyone experiencing these symptoms after contact with this product or animals who have consumed this product should see a doctor.

If you bought this product, stop feeding it to your cat immediately. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund. Wash all bowls and containers that came into contact with the food with hot soapy water.