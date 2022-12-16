High Impact Plant Protein Is Being Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

High Impact Plant Protein is being recalled because it contains milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No serious adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Power Life Nutrition of Woodland Hills, California.

The recalled product is High Impact Plant Protein that is packaged in a 50 ounce jar. The lot number 0914922 is marked on the bottom of the jar. The units were shipped to customers who bought High Impact Whey Protein from Power Life Nutrition’s website between October 18, 2022 and November 30, 2022. No other lot numbers of High Impact Whey Protein or Plant Protein are included in this voluntary recall.

For a “brief period” during the manufacturing process, the company says that jars containing High Impact Whey Protein, which contains milk, were mislabeled as High Impact Plant Protein, which does not. The problem was caused by an error in the manufacturer’s packaging process manufacturer.

If you purchased this product with that lot number, and cannot consume milk for whatever reason, do not eat it. You can throw the product away in a secure trash can or you can contact Power Life Nutrition to receive a prepaid shipping return label and free replacement product.