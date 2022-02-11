Jan Fruits Enoki Mushrooms Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Jan Fruits Enoki Mushrooms are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesess have been reported to the company or the FDA to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Jan Fruits Inc. of Vernon, California. The mushrooms were imported from Taiwan.

All cases of these mushrooms are included in this recall. The recalled item is Jan Fruits Enoki Mushrooms that are packaged in 200 gram/7.05 ounce clear plastic packages. The descriptions “Taiwan Best Quality Enoki Natural Mushroom***Manufacturer: Changhua County Mushrooms Production Cooperative” and “Distributor Jan Fruits,” are on the package in English. There is a green lettered “Premium” that is printed with two QR scan codes. The UPC number is 8 51084 00835 8 stamped on the back side of the package. There are no best by dates or lot codes on the packages. The mushrooms were distributed in California to produce distributors or wholesalers for distribution to retail stores.

The California Department of Public Health collected a retail sample and analyzed it and found Listeria monocytogenes in this product. The distribution of the mushrooms has been suspended.

If you purchased these mushrooms, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them first. You can throw them away in a sealed or double bagged package in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

You should then clean your refrigerator using a mild bleach solution to destroy any pathogens. Listeria monocytogenes bacteria grows at temperatures below 40°F and freezing doesn’t kill it. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling this item and after cleaning.

If you ate these mushrooms, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis, which can take up to 70 days to appear. People who are most affected by this pathogen include the elderly, the very young, pregnant women, and anyone with a chronic illness or compromised immune system. If you do get sick, call your doctor.