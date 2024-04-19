FDA Weighs In On Infinite Herbs Basil Salmonella Outbreak

by

The FDA is weighing on the Infinite Herbs Basil Salmonella outbreak. There are at least 12 people sick in seven states. One person has been hospitalized because they are so sick.

The basil was sold at Trader Joe’s stores in these states: Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, and Wisconsin, and in Washington D.C. It is packaged in 2.5 ounce clamshell packaging.

Based on epidemiological evidence, 12 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Typhimurium have been reported from seven states. Seven of eight cases said they bought fresh organic basil from Trader Joe’s before they got sick. Traceback data collected by the FDA determined that Infinite Herbs of Miami, Florida, was the supplier of that basil.

Trader Joe’s has voluntarily removed all Infinite Herbs brand organic basil from their stores. This product should no longer be available for sale, but some people may have it in their homes.

Please check to see if you purchased that basil. If you did, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook it first. If you processed the basil into pesto and froze it, discard that as well. If you don’t remember if you used the Infinite Herbs brand in any recipe, discard that. You can throw the basil away in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection usually begin within 12 to 72 hours after eating contaminated food. People usually experience a headache, chills, fever, upset stomach, stomach pain, vomiting, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you ate that brand of basil and have been ill, see your doctor. You may be part of this Infinite Herbs basil Salmonella outbreak.