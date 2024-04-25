Cardona Tortillas Recalled For Undeclared Milk and Lard

by

Cardona Tortillas are being recalled because they were made with milk and lard. While milk is one of the nine major food allergens, lard is not, but since lard is an animal product, vegetarians will not want to eat these items. Anyone who is allergic to milk or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. This notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, so there is no information about whether any adverse reactions have been reported to the company. The recalling firm os Cardona Foods of Fort Worth, Texas.

The recalled items were sold to restaurants in Texas and to one location in Oklahoma. The recalled items include Uncooked Tortillas with code FTC010. Flour Tortilla 6 Taco Casa, 18/20 Count 18/22oz 18/624 grams with code FTC030, and Flour Tortilla 10 Taco Casa 10/12 Count 10/32oz 10/907 grams. The tortillas were manufactured on January 2, 2024 and February 12, 2024. About 9,302 cases of these products are included in this recall.

Please check your pantries and refrigerators to see if you have these Cardona tortilla products. If you do, do not serve them to customers. You can throw these items away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid before wrapping them so others can’t access them, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.