Tranquility & Teachings William Monague Plate Set Recalled

Tranquility & Teachings William Monague plate set, brand Indigenous Collection by CAP, is being recalled because it may exceed the FDA’s guidance level on leachable lead in products that hold food. Because this recall was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to date. the recalling firm is Canadian Art Prints of Richmond, in British Columbia, Canada.

There is no safe level of lead consumption. Lead is especially dangerous to small children, since their bodies are smaller and they are growing.

The recalled product is Tranquility & Teachings William Monague plate set, brand Indigenous Collection by CAP. Each box holds two plates, and each plate is 7.5 inch in diameter. The stock code on the box is PLT015, and the UPC number is 772665860151. The plates have no codes. No pictures of the plates were provided in the recall notice.

Tranquility plate number one artwork has a lakeside landscape at night in blues and greens with an eagle and moon in the night sky and 3 turtles and bullrushes in the foreground. Teachings plate number two artwork has a lakeside landscape at night in blues and greens with a large moon in the sky and a glowing tipi with people inside in the midground.

The plates were distributed at the retail level in Canada and in these states in the United States: Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Hawaii, Indiana, Kansas, Montana, New York, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin.

If you purchased these plates, do not use them to serve food. You can throw the plates away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.