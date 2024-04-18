Infinite Herbs Organic Basil Salmonella Outbreak Sickens 12

by

An Infinite Herbs Organic Basil Salmonella outbreak has sickened at least 12 people in seven states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This brand of fresh basil was sold at Trader Joe’s stores in 29 states and Washington D.C. It has been pulled from store shelves and is no longer available for purchase. Infinite Herbs has issued a recall.

The case count by state is: Florida (3), Georgia (1), Minnesota (4), Missouri (1), New Jersey (1), Rhode Island (1), and Wisconsin (1). The patient age range is from 2 to 59 years. Illness onset dates range from February 11, 2024 to April 2, 2024. One person has been hospitalized.

Epidemiologic and traceback data show that Infinite Herbs organic basil may be contaminated with Salmonella Typhimurium bacteria and may be making people sick. State and local public health officials interviewed people about what they ate the week before they got sick. Of eight people who gave information to investigators, seven, or 88%, reported eating basil. Seven patients said they purchased or likely purchased Infinite Herbs basil in 2.5 ounce clamshell-style containers from Trader Joe’s.

The Trader Joe’s stores where the basil was sold were in these states: Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, and Wisconsin, and in Washington D.C.

Do not eat any of the basil. If you did purchase it, throw it away or take it back to the store for a refund. Wash items and surface that may have come into contact with the basil using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection usually start 12 to 72 hours after infection, although it may take a week before some people get sick. People usually suffer from a headache, chills, fever, stomach pain, nausea vomiting, abdominal crampa, and diarrhea that may be bloody.

If you ate Infinite Herbs Organic Basil and have been ill with those symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this outbreak.