Nourish Fruit Snack Pack Snack Attack Recalled For Peanuts

Nourish Fruit Snack Pack Snack Attack is being recalled because it may contain peanuts, one of the nine major food allergens, that are not declared on the label. This recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement page, so there is no information about whether or not any allergic reactions have been reported to date. The recalling firm is Sodexo, DBA Nourish, of Santa Clara, California.

This product was distributed to four customers who are all located in the state of California. Those customers or any stores were not named in the recall notice. The recalled product is Nourish Inc. brand Fruit Snack Pack Snack Attack. The product is packaged in 6.48 ounce containers. The ingredient list states that the snack is made from apples, medjool dates, blackberries, and sunflower butter. About 188 units of this product are included in this recall. It is sold refrigerated.

The expiration date on the product package ranges from 10/19/2022 (October 19, 2022) to 10/27/2022 (October 27, 2022). About 188 units of this product are included in this recall. Although the recall initiation date was 10/22/22, the recall center classification date was on 11/23/2022. No pictures of the product package was provided by the FDA.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to or sensitive to peanuts, do not eat it. You can throw the Nourish Fruit Snack Pack Snack Attack away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.