Some Kinder Chocolate Products Recalled For Possible Salmonella

Some Kinder chocolate products are being recalled in the U.S. for possible Salmonella contamination. There is a Salmonella outbreak in the Europe linked to these types of products, but no illnesses have been reported in the United States in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Ferrero U.S.A. Inc. of Parsippany, New Jersey.

These candies are being recalled because they were made in a facility where Salmonella Typhimurium was detected. The recall was issued out of an abundance of caution. You can see pictures of products and the product labels at the FDA web site.

The recalled times include Kinder Happy Moments Milk Chocolate and Crispy Wafers Assortment that is packaged in a 14.1 ounce (400 gram) square box with a lid. The best by date is July 18, 2022, printed on the back panel. The lot codes are 48RUP334, 48RUP335, 48RUP 336, and 48RUP337, also on the back panel. The UPC number for this product is 09800 52025 that is located on the right side panel. This item was sold at Costco stores in the Bay Area and Northern Nevada, and BJ’s Wholesale Club Stores.

The second recalled item is Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats Basket that is packaged in a 5.3 ounce (152 gram) cardboard basket. The best by date is July 30, 2022, printed on the bottom of the package. The lot code is 03L 018AR – 306 on the bottom of the basket, and the UPC number is 09800 60209. This product was sold at 14 Big Y Supermarket locations in Connecticut and Massachusetts.

If you purchased these Kinder chocolate products with those identifying numbers, sold in those specific locations, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can so other people can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a refund. No other Kinder products produced for the U.S. market are included in this recall.