The Salsa Texan Recalls Gluten Free Coconut Flour Tortillas For Gluten

by

The Salsa Texan is recalling Gluten Free Coconut Flour Tortillas because they may contain wheat, which contains gluten, that is not declared on the label, and milk. Anyone who is allergic to wheat or who is gluten intolerant or who is allergic to milk or is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. People who have celiac disease and gluten sensitivity do have confirmed illnesses following the consumption of these tortillas. The recalling firm is The Salsa Texas of Flower Mound, Texas.

The recalled Gluten Free Coconut Flour Tortillas were distributed nationwide through the mail. Orders were made through social media platforms, Facebook, and Instagram. The tortillas were also sold at Farmers Markets in Texas at these locations: Canton First Monday in Lucas, Texas, Community Market, St. Michael’s, Red Tent Market at Willowbend, Luscombe Farm, Rockwall, Garland and Heath.

The tortillas are packaged in a clear plastic bag marked with The Salsa Texan on the top, or the may have been sold unlabeled. There are no best by dates or lot codes on this product, so consumers should consider that all Salsa Texan flour tortillas are included in this recall.

The recall was started when the company discovered that tortillas were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of wheat or milk. Distribution of the product has been suspended until the company is sure that the problem has been corrected.

If you bought this product and cannot consume milk or wheat, do not eat it. You can throw the tortillas away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can. Contact The Salsa Texan for a full refund for tortillas purchased in August and September 2021.