365 Whole Foods Beer Battered Pollock Fillets Recalled For Soy

365 Whole Foods Beer Battered Pollock Fillets and Cod Fillets are being recalled because they may contain soy, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to soy could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Tampa Bay Fisheries.

The recalled products include 365 Whole Foods Beer Battered Pollock Fillets packaged in 32 ounce bags with UPC number 9948249803. The lot number for this item is 32508201, and the best by date is 03/07/2025. Also recalled is 365 Whole Foods Market Beer Battered Cod that is sold in 12 ounce cartons. The UPC number is 9948248051. And the lot number and best by date pairs for this item are 32348201 with best by date 02/22/2025 and 32628201 with best by date 03/19/2025.

The lot number and best by date are on the back of the bags, and on the end side back of the cartons. These items were available at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide. They were sold between September 8, 2023 through December 22, 2023.

The recall was triggered when the company found that product containing soy was distributed in packaging that didn’t reveal the presence of that allergen. No other lots are included in this recall.

If you bought either of these products and you are allergic to or sensitive to soy, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.