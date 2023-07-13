365 Whole Foods Organic Asian Chopped Salad Recalled

by

365 Whole Foods Organic Asian Chopped Salad Kit is being recalled Ibecasiue it may contain milk and egg, two of the major food allergens, that are not listed on the label as required. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Braga Fresh of Soledad, California.

The issue is that the item has incorrect condiment ingredients listed, resulting in the undeclared allergens. All of these products have been removed from store shelves. They were sold from June 28, 2023 to July 10, 2023.

The recalled product is 365 Whole Foods Market Organic Asian Salad Kits that were sold from refrigerated display cases in the produce department at Whole Foods stores throughout the country. They are packaged in 12 ounce bags. The product has the UPC number 9948246932 and the best by date is 7/16/23. The lot code that is stamped on the label is BFFS179A2.

All other Braga Fresh and 365 Whole Foods Market Chopped Salad Kits are properly labeled and no other products are included in the recall.

If you bought this product and cannot consume milk or egg, do not eat it. You can throw the salad away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased for a full refund.