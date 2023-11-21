Alert Issued For Pruski’s Market Jerky For Undeclared Soy

by

The USDA has issued a public health alert for Pruski’s Market jerky products because they may contain soy, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to soy could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. A recall was not requested because these items are no longer available for purchase. No adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Pruski’s Market.

The meat and poultry jerky items were produced on dates ranging from September 21, 2023 through November 9, 2023. They include:

1.75 ounce, 2.75 ounce, and 8 ounce packages containing “Pruski’s Market Spicy Beef Jerky” and a “SELL BY” date ranging from 03/21/24 through 05/09/24 on the back of the packages.

1.75 ounce, 2.75 ounce, and 8 ounce packages that contain “Pruski’s Market Beef Jerky” with a “SELL BY” date ranging from 03/21/24 through 05/09/24 that is printed on the back of the packages.

1.75 ounce, 2.75 ounce, and 8 ounce packages containing “Pruski’s Market Turkey Jerky” and a “SELL BY” date ranging from 03/21/24 through 05/09/24 represented on the back of the packages.

3 ounce packages containing “HOOSER CUSTOM MEATS BEEF JERKY MESQUITE SMOKED” and a “SELL BY” of 04/23/24 that is stamped on the back of the packages.

Finally, packages purchased by weight at the retail counter are included in this recall. They are “Beef Jerky Regular”, “Spicy Beef Jerky”, or “Turkey Jerky” with the Pack Date ranging from 9/21/23 through 11/9/23. You can see pictures of these recalled products at the USDA web site.

Some of these products have the establishment number EST. 19908 that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to retail locations in Texas. The other jerky items sold by various weights were purchased from the retail counter at Pruski’s Market in Texas and do not have the mark of inspection.

If you purchased any of these items and cannot consume soy, do not eat them. you can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.