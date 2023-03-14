Aprepitant Capsules and Lidocaine and Prilocaine Cream Recalled

by

Aprepitant Capsules and Lidocaine and Prilocaine Cream are being recalled because they are not in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. This poses a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children. No adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Sandoz Inc. of Princeton, New Jersey.

The Aprepitant Capsules were manufactured in Slovenia, and the Lidocaine and Prilocaine Cream products were manufactured in the United States. They were sold at pharmacies nationwide as a prescribed medicine from October 2020 through January 2023. You can see pictures of the products at the CPSC web site.

The recall is for prescription drugs Aprepitant 125 milligram capsules sold in cartons containing one blister card of 6 capsules, and 5 gram tubes of Lidocaine and Prilocaine cream sold in cartons containing 5 tubes and packed with or without 12 dressings. The Aprepitant capsules are in a non-child resistant blister card packaged in a carton that has the name “Sandoz,” the name of the medication, dosage, NDC number, lot number, and expiration date on the carton and on the blister cards. The warnings “This unit-dose packaging is not child-resistant” and “For institutional use only” are on the carton.

The Lidocaine and Prilocaine cream is packaged in a 5 gram tube with a continuous thread white closure. The name “fougera®,” the name of the medication, dosage, and NDC number are on the carton and tube and the expiration date and lot number are printed on the carton and stamped on the crimp of the tube. The warning “FOR HOSPITAL USE ONLY” is printed on the carton and tube. You can see the NDC numbers, lot numbers, and expiration dates at the Consumer Product Safety Commission web site.

If you have any of these products in your home, immediately secure them out of the sight and reach of children. Contact Sandoz for a free child resistant pouch to store the products. About 156,750 units are included in this recall.