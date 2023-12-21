Astor Chocolate Burnt Caramel Bars Recalled For Coconut

by

Astor Chocolate Burnt Caramel Bars are being recalled because they may contain coconut, a tree nut and one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required. Anyone who is allergic to coconut could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Astor Chocolate Corporation of Lakewood, New Jersey.

This candy bar was sold through Aldi’s Haines City Florida Distribution Center, which services select Aldi stores in Florida. The recalled product is Astor Chocolate Burnt Caramel Bar that is packaged in a 1.75 ounce container. The UPC number for this product is 4099100202809 and the lot number that is stamped on the label is 0101614649. The best by date for this candy bar is 12/11/2024.

The recall was triggered when the company found that this product, which contains coconut, was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of this allergen. Only this specific lot coded is included in this recall. No other lot codes or other Astor Chocolate products are recalled.

If you bought this product and you are allergic to coconut, do not eat it. You can throw the candy bar away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.