Avery’s Gourmet Popcorn Recalled For Undeclared Allergens

Avery’s Gourmet Popcorn is being recalled because it may contain soy, milk, peanuts, and tree nuts (almonds, walnuts, pecans, cashews), four of the major food allergens, that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, and anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a severe reaction if they eat these products. The product also contains undeclared sulfites. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Avery’s Savory Popcorn of Dallas, Texas.

The recalled product is Avery’s Gourmet Popcorn in all flavors. The popcorn was distributed in these states: Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, and Texas. It was shipped in plastic bags of different sizes without the notice of undeclared allergens on the packaging.

The recall was started when the company found that the product containing the allergens was distributed in packaging that did not reveal its presence. The problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging process.

The recalled popcorn was shipped to customers between November 20, 2022 and December 20, 2022 from the Avery’s Savory Popcorn online store. If you have this product and are allergic to or sensitive to the unlisted allergens, do not eat it. You can throw the popcorn away, then contact Avery’s Savory Popcorn for a full refund.