Betty Lou’s Paleo Java Nuts About Energy Balls Recalled

Betty Lou’s Paleo Java Nuts About Energy Balls with Cacao, Coffee, & Pumpkin Seeds are being recalled because they may contain sesame, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required. Anyone who is allergic to sesame could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Betty Lou’s Inc. of McMinnville, Oregon.

The recalled product was shipped to retail stores and distribution centers, or directly to consumers in these states: Alabama, Alaska, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Michigan, Missouri, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington state.

The recalled product is Betty Lou’s Paleo Java Nuts About Energy Balls with Cacao, Coffee, and Pumpkin Seeds. The product is packaged and sold individually in 1.5 ounce containers. The UPC number for this product that is stamped on the label is 0 1607352146 5. The item is also packaged in 12 ounce display boxes. Those products have the UPC number 0 1607352146 2.

The individual packages of 1.5 ounce are marked with the best by date and lot number on the inside of the fin seal on the back of the package. Those numbers are printed on the back of the display box. The best by date is 08MAY24, and the lot number is 1283.

The recall was triggered when the company conducted an internal review and found that an old version roll of packaging was used during production.

If you bought this product and are allergic to sesame, do not eat it. You can throw the energy balls away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.