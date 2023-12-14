Bobo’s Peach Oat Bars Recalled For Undeclared Coconut

by

Bobo’s Peach Oat Bars are being recalled because they may contain coconut, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to coconut, which is a tree nut, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Bobo’s of Loveland, Colorado.

These bars were distributed at the retail level nationwide. They were also sold through online orders at the company’s web site. The recalled product is Bobo’s Peach Oat Bars that are 3 ounces each and are packaged in plastic wrappers that are orange and clear. They may have been sold as a single bar or in a box of 12. The UPC number for this product is 829262000203. The lot code is either 3J21111 or 3K01111, and the respective best by dates are 7/17/2024 and 7/28/2024. The lot code is on a stamp on the front of the bar.

The recall was triggered when the company discovered that the packaging did not reveal the presence of coconut on the ingredient label. No other Bobo’s product with these best by dates are affected by this recall.

If you bought this product and are allergic to coconut, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.