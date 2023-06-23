Boost the Mood Ceramic Mugs Recalled For Fire Hazard

by

Boost the Mood Ceramic Mugs are being recalled because they can pose a fire hazard. The metallic print on the mug can spark when the mug is heated in the microwave, posing a fire hazard. These mugs are labeled as microwave safe, but they are not. The mugs were manufactured in China. The importer is Michael Giordano International Inc. of Miami, Florida.

About 26,400 of these mugs were sold in the United States. The recalled product is 10-ounce ceramic mugs in navy blue with a gold metallic handle and “Boost the Mood” that is printed on the mug front in gold lettering. A white, round label on the bottom of the mug says, “Microwave Safe.” The recalled mugs were sold as part of a promotional set including socks, hand cream, and food cream. Only the mug is affected by this recall.

The firm has received one report of a mug smoking while it was in a microwave oven.

The mugs were sold exclusively at Ulta Beauty stores nationwide. They were also sold at Ulta’s web site as part of the promotional set from October 2022 through March 2023 for about $16.00

If you have this mug in your home, stop using it immediately. Contact Michael Giordano International to receive a $10 cash refund for the value of the mug. Consumers will be directed to dispose of the mug after successfully registering for the recall.