Brookside Beef Wieners Recalled For Undeclared Milk

Brookside Beef Wieners are being recalled because they contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not listed on the label as required by law. Anyone who is lactose intolerant, as well as anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to milk, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No confirmed reports of adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Perdue Premium Meat Company, doing business as Alexander & Horning of Saint Clair Shores, Michigan.

The problem is that the product in the packages may actually be smoked sausage, which contains milk, instead of the beef wieners, which do not. These fully cooked beef wiener items were produced on May 3, 2023.

The recalled product is 2 pound vacuum-sealed packages containing Brookside Fully Cooked Natural Casing Beef Wieners. The lot code that is printed on the package is 3121. The case code is 07658, and the sell by date for this item is 8/1/23.

This product has the establishment number “EST 10125” that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. The wieners were shipped to retail locations throughout Ohio.

The company discovered the problem when one of their customers reported receiving product labeled as beef wieners inside cartons that were labeled as hot smoked sausages. That triggered this recall.

FSIS is concerned that this product may be in consumers’ refrigerators. If you purchased this product and you cannot consume milk for any reason, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.