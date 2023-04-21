Bruno Beef Strips Snack Sticks Recalled For Undeclared Soy

by

Bruno Beef Strips Snack Sticks are being recalled because they contain hydrolyzed soy protein, or soy, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to soy could have a serious reaction if they eat this item. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Bruno Beef Strips of Monroe, Wisconsin.

The ready to eat snack stick beef strip items were produced from April 20, 2022 through April 4, 2023. The recalled product is 1.6 ounce vacuumed packages containing Bruno Beef Strips Pepper & Garlic Snack Sticks. The lot codes on the product label are from 22110 through 23094. The lot code is found at the bottom of the packaging.

This product has the establishment number “EST. 373SEWI” that is stamped on the product label inside the USDA mark of inspection. This establishment is a Wisconsin-state inspected plant that participates in the USDA’s Cooperative Interstate Shipment (CIS) program. The state-inspected plants can operate as federally inspected plants and ship their products across the country. The beef strips were shipped to retail and wholesale locations in Illinois, Iowa, and Wisconsin.

The problem was discovered and the recall was triggered when the State of Wisconsin Department of Agriculture inspection personnel notified FSIS that the company used a spice mix that contains hydrolyzed soy protein in the beef strips, but that the final product labels did not disclose the soy.

If you bought this product and are allergic to soy, do not eat it. You can throw it away or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.