by

A Canada norovirus outbreak linked to Alasko frozen raspberries has sickened an unnamed number of people, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). The recalling firm is New Alasko. The raspberries were sold to the general public at the retail level, and also to hotels, restaurants, and institutions.

These raspberries were sold in the provinces of New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, and Quebec. The recalled frozen raspberries are all Alasko brand.

They include IQF FWhole Raspberries sold in 1 kilogram bags, with UPC number 6 95058 00205 4 and lot code HL22227 P.O.: 121007-01. The best before date is 2024 AUG 15. Also recalled is IQF Whole Raspberries packaged in 5 kilogram bags, with UPC number 1 069505 800205 1 and lot code HL22227 P.O.: 121007-01. The best before date is 2024 AU 15.

IQF Antioxidant Blend is also included in this recall. It is sold in 1 kilogram bags, with UPC number 6 95058 27150 4 and lot code 0052 041 2023 P.O.: 123179. The best before date is 2023 OC 11. Finally, IQF Antioxidant Blend that is packaged in 5 kilogram bags is recalled. The UPC number for that product is 1 069505 827150 1 and the code is 0052 041 2023 P.O.: 123179. The best before date is 2023 OC 11.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is conducting a food safety investigation. The government is making sure that industry is removing these recalled products from the marketplace.

If you purchased any of these products, do not serve them to people or sell them, and do not eat them. You can throw the frozen raspberries away in a sealed container inside a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate any of these raspberries and have been ill with the symptoms of norovirus, which include diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, stomach cramps, fever, headache, chills, and fatigue, see your doctor. You may be part of the Canada norovirus outbreak.