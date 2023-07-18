Cava Spicy Hummus Recalled For Undeclared Sesame

by

Cava Spicy Hummus is being recalled because it contains undeclared sesame, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not listed on the product label. Anyone who is allergic to sesame could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Cava Foods Inc. of Washington, D.C.

There is one product lot that is subject to this recall. It was distributed to retailers including Whole Foods Market, Giant Foods, MOM’s Organic Market, and regional independent retailers. This product is sold nationwide at the retail level.

The recalled product is Cava Spicy Hummus that is packaged in 8 ounce plastic tubs. The UPC number on the side of the tub is 89832800227. The lot number is MD023804, and the best by date is August 19, 2023.

The wrong lid was applied to a limited number of Spicy Hummus containers by a third party supplier. A single retail store notified the company that the packaging lids for Cava Spicy Labneh, which doesn’t declare sesame as an ingredient, were applied to contains of Spicy Hummus, which does contain sesame.

If you bought this product and you are allergic to sesame, do not eat it. You can take the hummus back to the store where you purchased it, or you can throw it away in a secure garbage can.